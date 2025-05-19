Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d marine Division Commanding General Change of Command (Part 3)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division participate in the division change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David L. Odom relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, a transition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963878
    VIRIN: 250522-M-IA046-1005
    Filename: DOD_111017399
    Length: 00:19:43
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d marine Division Commanding General Change of Command (Part 3), by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download