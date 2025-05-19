2d marine Division Commanding General Change of Command (Part 3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division participate in the division change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David L. Odom relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, a transition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)