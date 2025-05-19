U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division participate in the division change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David L. Odom relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, a transition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963877
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-IA046-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111017389
|Length:
|00:16:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d marine Division Commanding General Change of Command (Part 2), by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
