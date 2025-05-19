DLA Hall of Fame 2025 Captioned

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Logistics Agency celebrates the best of the agencies workforce through the annual Hall of Fame event, held at the DLA HQ Auditorium.

This year’s inductees are:

* Ms. Linda Barnett, former DLA Deputy Director of Customer Operations, DLA Energy;

* Mr. Jeffrey Curtis, former Executive Director, Policy and Strategic Programs; DLA Logistics Operations

* Mr. Ronnie Favors, former Strategic Materials Administrator, DLA Acquisition;

* (Posthumously) Mr. LaRue (Scott) Rosbaugh, former Director, Office of Strategic Plans, DLA Distribution;

* …and (Posthumously) LT Gen Earl C. Hedlund, USAF (Ret.), former Director, Defense Supply Agency (DSA), now known as DLA.