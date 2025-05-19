Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Hall of Fame 2025 Captioned

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency celebrates the best of the agencies workforce through the annual Hall of Fame event, held at the DLA HQ Auditorium.
    This year’s inductees are:  
    * Ms. Linda Barnett, former DLA Deputy Director of Customer Operations, DLA Energy; 
    * Mr. Jeffrey Curtis, former Executive Director, Policy and Strategic Programs; DLA Logistics Operations 
    * Mr. Ronnie Favors, former Strategic Materials Administrator, DLA Acquisition;
    * (Posthumously) Mr. LaRue (Scott) Rosbaugh, former Director, Office of Strategic Plans, DLA Distribution; 
    * …and (Posthumously) LT Gen Earl C. Hedlund, USAF (Ret.), former Director, Defense Supply Agency (DSA), now known as DLA.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963829
    VIRIN: 250521-O-GC213-8022
    Filename: DOD_111016369
    Length: 01:11:53
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    DLA
    Hall of Fame
    2025
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

