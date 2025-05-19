The Defense Logistics Agency celebrates the best of the agencies workforce through the annual Hall of Fame event, held at the DLA HQ Auditorium.
This year’s inductees are:
* Ms. Linda Barnett, former DLA Deputy Director of Customer Operations, DLA Energy;
* Mr. Jeffrey Curtis, former Executive Director, Policy and Strategic Programs; DLA Logistics Operations
* Mr. Ronnie Favors, former Strategic Materials Administrator, DLA Acquisition;
* (Posthumously) Mr. LaRue (Scott) Rosbaugh, former Director, Office of Strategic Plans, DLA Distribution;
* …and (Posthumously) LT Gen Earl C. Hedlund, USAF (Ret.), former Director, Defense Supply Agency (DSA), now known as DLA.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 16:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963829
|VIRIN:
|250521-O-GC213-8022
|Filename:
|DOD_111016369
|Length:
|01:11:53
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Hall of Fame 2025 Captioned, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
