    Flags In 2025 | Arlington National Cemetery & Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia and at U.S. Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery along with residents from the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

