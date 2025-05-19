Flags In 2025 | Arlington National Cemetery & Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia and at U.S. Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery along with residents from the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)