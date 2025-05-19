Flags In 2025 | Arlington National Cemetery & Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia and at U.S. Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery along with residents from the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025.
