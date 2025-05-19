Fort Campbell Final Boots Display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gold Star Family member Stephanie Zimmerman, with Fort Campbell’s Survivor Outreach Services, reflects on the meaning behind the iconic Boots Display.

After over a decade of honoring our fallen, the Fort Campbell Boots Display Memorial will hold its final scheduled display from May 19 to 26, 2025. This powerful tribute will transition to the permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on post, offering a place of remembrance, reflection, and healing.