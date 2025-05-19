Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Final Boots Display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Gold Star Family member Stephanie Zimmerman, with Fort Campbell’s Survivor Outreach Services, reflects on the meaning behind the iconic Boots Display.
    After over a decade of honoring our fallen, the Fort Campbell Boots Display Memorial will hold its final scheduled display from May 19 to 26, 2025. This powerful tribute will transition to the permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on post, offering a place of remembrance, reflection, and healing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963796
    VIRIN: 250522-O-JS100-8181
    Filename: DOD_111015924
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Final Boots Display, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download