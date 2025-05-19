Fort Campbell Final Boots Display

Gold Star Family member Stephanie Zimmerman, with Fort Campbell’s Survivor Outreach Services, reflects on the meaning behind the iconic Boots Display.
After over a decade of honoring our fallen, the Fort Campbell Boots Display Memorial will hold its final scheduled display from May 19 to 26, 2025. This powerful tribute will transition to the permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on post, offering a place of remembrance, reflection, and healing.
