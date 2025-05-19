Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York, USCGC Calhoun arrive at Fleet Week New York 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Troy Davis 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and USCGC Calhoun transit New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York’s Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963769
    VIRIN: 250521-N-EB670-2001
    Filename: DOD_111015492
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York, USCGC Calhoun arrive at Fleet Week New York 2025, by PO3 Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FWNY25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download