USS New York, USCGC Calhoun arrive at Fleet Week New York 2025

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and USCGC Calhoun transit New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York’s Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)
