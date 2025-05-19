Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: 117th Field Artillery annual training at Camp Shelby (w/ drone footage)

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment fire Howitzers from various locations in rain and muddy conditions at Camp Shelby May, 2025. The Soldiers have been conducting round-the-clock, all-weather fire support training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963727
    VIRIN: 250507-A-AB787-4520
    PIN: 694201
    Filename: DOD_111014857
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    field artillery
    king of battle
    117th Field Artillery Battalion
    GuardItAl
    TheLine

