BROLL: 117th Field Artillery annual training at Camp Shelby (w/ drone footage)

1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment fire Howitzers from various locations in rain and muddy conditions at Camp Shelby May, 2025. The Soldiers have been conducting round-the-clock, all-weather fire support training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963727
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-AB787-4520
|PIN:
|694201
|Filename:
|DOD_111014857
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
