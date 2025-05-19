Kadena Maintainers train on 142nd Wing's F-15 Eagles and EXs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three rotations of maintainers from Kadena Air Base, Japan are spending 60 days each at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. this year accomplishing their F-15 proficiency training as well as training on the 142nd Wing's F-15EX. This training is highly valuable to these Airmen as Kadena AB is slated to receive their own F-15EXs in 2026.



Interview: Master Sgt. Benjamin Alesse, Production Superintendent, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan