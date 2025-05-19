Three rotations of maintainers from Kadena Air Base, Japan are spending 60 days each at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. this year accomplishing their F-15 proficiency training as well as training on the 142nd Wing's F-15EX. This training is highly valuable to these Airmen as Kadena AB is slated to receive their own F-15EXs in 2026.
Interview: Master Sgt. Benjamin Alesse, Production Superintendent, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963694
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-WT152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111014573
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Maintainers train on 142nd Wing's F-15 Eagles and EXs, by Steven Conklin, TSgt Alexander Frank and MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.