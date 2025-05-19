Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Maintainers train on 142nd Wing's F-15 Eagles and EXs

    PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Steven Conklin, Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank and Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer

    142nd Wing

    Three rotations of maintainers from Kadena Air Base, Japan are spending 60 days each at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. this year accomplishing their F-15 proficiency training as well as training on the 142nd Wing's F-15EX. This training is highly valuable to these Airmen as Kadena AB is slated to receive their own F-15EXs in 2026.

    Interview: Master Sgt. Benjamin Alesse, Production Superintendent, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:16
    Location: PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OREGON, US

    This work, Kadena Maintainers train on 142nd Wing's F-15 Eagles and EXs, by Steven Conklin, TSgt Alexander Frank and MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

