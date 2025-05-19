Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. service members and Disney VoluntEARS participate in a clean-up project at the Boys and Girls Club of Garden Grove in Garden Grove, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963605
    VIRIN: 250521-M-TI498-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013671
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAFW 25: Boys & Girls Club of Garden Grove B-Roll, by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

