AFSBn-Africa issues nearly 800 pieces of APS-2 gear to Vermont National Guard Soldiers deployed to Greece for DEFENDER 25

As part of DEFENDER 25, a team from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, deployed to Komotini, Greece, and established an equipment configuration and hand-off area to issue equipment. During the third full week of May the team issued nearly 800 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items Soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard's 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) at the ECHA site.