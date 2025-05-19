As part of DEFENDER 25, a team from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, deployed to Komotini, Greece, and established an equipment configuration and hand-off area to issue equipment. During the third full week of May the team issued nearly 800 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items Soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard's 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) at the ECHA site.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963601
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-SM279-2231
|Filename:
|DOD_111013498
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KOMOTINI, GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFSBn-Africa issues nearly 800 pieces of APS-2 gear to Vermont National Guard Soldiers deployed to Greece for DEFENDER 25, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.