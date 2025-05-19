Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Africa issues nearly 800 pieces of APS-2 gear to Vermont National Guard Soldiers deployed to Greece for DEFENDER 25

    KOMOTINI, GREECE

    05.21.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    As part of DEFENDER 25, a team from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, deployed to Komotini, Greece, and established an equipment configuration and hand-off area to issue equipment. During the third full week of May the team issued nearly 800 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items Soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard's 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) at the ECHA site.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 02:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963601
    VIRIN: 250522-A-SM279-2231
    Filename: DOD_111013498
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KOMOTINI, GR

    This work, AFSBn-Africa issues nearly 800 pieces of APS-2 gear to Vermont National Guard Soldiers deployed to Greece for DEFENDER 25, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

