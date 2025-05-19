Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Access Granted: The Role of Pass and Registration

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christina Costa, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) pass and registration noncommissioned officer in charge, talks about her duties in the pass and registration office at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2025. By issuing identification credentials, managing vehicle registrations and ensuring compliance with base access protocols, the 35th SFS pass and registration office enables secure installation entry, supports force protection efforts and maintains mission readiness to the highest possible standard. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 21:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 963572
    VIRIN: 250508-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013132
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    35th Fighter Wing, Team Misawa, Pass and Registration, 35th Security Forces Squadron

