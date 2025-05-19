Access Granted: The Role of Pass and Registration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christina Costa, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) pass and registration noncommissioned officer in charge, talks about her duties in the pass and registration office at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2025. By issuing identification credentials, managing vehicle registrations and ensuring compliance with base access protocols, the 35th SFS pass and registration office enables secure installation entry, supports force protection efforts and maintains mission readiness to the highest possible standard. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)