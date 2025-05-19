The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 19-23, 2025, includes a powerful story of perseverance, digital tools to improve patient outcomes, the next generation of military medical leaders, and more MHS news.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 16:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|963535
|VIRIN:
|250514-O-TR188-6391
|Filename:
|DOD_111012459
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - May 22, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.