    III Armored Corps Conducts Railhead Operations

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    III Armored Corps

    III Armored Corps conducts railhead operations, May 21, 2025 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This railhead operation is in preparation for the Army's 250th Birthday parade in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963530
    VIRIN: 250521-A-FL291-3444
    Filename: DOD_111012370
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, III Armored Corps Conducts Railhead Operations, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

