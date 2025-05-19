Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW25-Division Review Rehersal

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in a rehearsal for the Division Review in support of All American Week, May 21, 2025, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass in review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army B-roll package by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963506
    VIRIN: 250521-A-QX649-1001
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111011678
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW25-Division Review Rehersal, by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    pass in review
    AATW
    AAW25

