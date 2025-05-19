AAW25-Division Review Rehersal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in a rehearsal for the Division Review in support of All American Week, May 21, 2025, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass in review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army B-roll package by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)