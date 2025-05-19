Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepared to Sacrifice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video was created on May 19, 2025, from interview audio of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, Medal of Honor Recipient, highlighting the lethality of the U.S. Army through the ages to the modern day. Since its official establishment on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963438
    VIRIN: 250521-A-FO268-6670
    Filename: DOD_111010646
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepared to Sacrifice, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO, Strongertogether, #Army250, ABD250, VCorps, USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download