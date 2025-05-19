This U.S. Army video was created on May 19, 2025, from interview audio of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, Medal of Honor Recipient, highlighting the lethality of the U.S. Army through the ages to the modern day. Since its official establishment on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963438
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-FO268-6670
|Filename:
|DOD_111010646
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepared to Sacrifice, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS
