Prepared to Sacrifice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963438" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This U.S. Army video was created on May 19, 2025, from interview audio of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, Medal of Honor Recipient, highlighting the lethality of the U.S. Army through the ages to the modern day. Since its official establishment on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)