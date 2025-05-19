Komotini Greece APS-2 ECHA site shoutout for DEFENDER 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Motivation is high at the Komotini Equipment Configuration and Hand-Off Area (ECHA) in Greece as the Directorate of Maintenance from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa work with Vermont Army National Guard Maintenance Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Mountain to ensure all the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) equipment items and vehicles being issued for DEFENDER 25 are fully mission capable and ready for the fight!