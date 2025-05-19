Komotini Greece APS-2 ECHA site shoutout for DEFENDER 25

Motivation is high at the Komotini Equipment Configuration and Hand-Off Area (ECHA) in Greece as the Directorate of Maintenance from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa work with Vermont Army National Guard Maintenance Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Mountain to ensure all the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) equipment items and vehicles being issued for DEFENDER 25 are fully mission capable and ready for the fight!
|05.19.2025
|05.21.2025 02:35
|Greetings
|963400
|250520-A-SM279-4718
|DOD_111010109
|00:00:06
|KOMOTINI, GR
|1
|1
