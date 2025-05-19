Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Komotini Greece APS-2 ECHA site shoutout for DEFENDER 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOMOTINI, GREECE

    05.19.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Motivation is high at the Komotini Equipment Configuration and Hand-Off Area (ECHA) in Greece as the Directorate of Maintenance from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa work with Vermont Army National Guard Maintenance Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Mountain to ensure all the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) equipment items and vehicles being issued for DEFENDER 25 are fully mission capable and ready for the fight!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 02:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 963400
    VIRIN: 250520-A-SM279-4718
    Filename: DOD_111010109
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: KOMOTINI, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Komotini Greece APS-2 ECHA site shoutout for DEFENDER 25, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DefenderEurope, ArmyPrepositionedStocks, ArmyReadiness, SupportTheWarrior, USArmy, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download