Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Festival 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks about Friendship Festival 2025, an open event that celebrates the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 01:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963385
    VIRIN: 250521-F-BT644-1001
    Filename: DOD_111010004
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Festival 2025, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    friendship
    allies
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download