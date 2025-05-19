Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks about Friendship Festival 2025, an open event that celebrates the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|05.20.2025
|05.21.2025 01:29
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
