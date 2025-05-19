Police Week: CATM Excellence in Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy members test marksmanship during the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. Held as part of Police Week, the event challenged participants' proficiency with the M4 carbine, reinforcing weapons safety and operational readiness. The competition highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to maintaining sharp combat capabilities in support of force protection and base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)