    Police Week: CATM Excellence in Competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy members test marksmanship during the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. Held as part of Police Week, the event challenged participants' proficiency with the M4 carbine, reinforcing weapons safety and operational readiness. The competition highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to maintaining sharp combat capabilities in support of force protection and base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963367
    VIRIN: 250519-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_111009771
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Japan
    M4
    CATM
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Police Week

