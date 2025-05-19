U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy members test marksmanship during the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. Held as part of Police Week, the event challenged participants' proficiency with the M4 carbine, reinforcing weapons safety and operational readiness. The competition highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to maintaining sharp combat capabilities in support of force protection and base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 22:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963367
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111009771
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week: CATM Excellence in Competition, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
