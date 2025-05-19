82nd Airborne Division Memorial Ceremony

The 82nd Airborne Division honors Gold Star Families during the All American Week Memorial Ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. Each year, Veterans and Families join the 17,000 Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division for All American Week to celebrate the airborne legacy forged over the past 107 years. (U.S. Video by Sgt 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
