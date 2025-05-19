Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW25: Prayer Breakfast

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Segarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers and Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division gather together for the All American Week Prayer Breakfast at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. The annual All American Week prayer breakfast gives Paratroopers the opportunity to come together and appreciate one another as members of the All American Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963342
    VIRIN: 250520-A-FH915-1002
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111008870
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, AAW25: Prayer Breakfast, by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    ministry
    prayer
    airborne
    Chaplain
    aaw25

