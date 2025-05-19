AAW25: Prayer Breakfast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963342" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers and Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division gather together for the All American Week Prayer Breakfast at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. The annual All American Week prayer breakfast gives Paratroopers the opportunity to come together and appreciate one another as members of the All American Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)