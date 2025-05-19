Paratroopers and Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division gather together for the All American Week Prayer Breakfast at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. The annual All American Week prayer breakfast gives Paratroopers the opportunity to come together and appreciate one another as members of the All American Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)
This work, AAW25: Prayer Breakfast, by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
