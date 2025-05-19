Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAW25 Memorial Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Noe Cork 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 82nd Airborne Division honors Gold Star Families during the All American Week Memorial Ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. Each year, Veterans and Families join the 17,000 Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division for All American Week to celebrate the airborne legacy forged over the past 107 years. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noe Cork)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963341
    VIRIN: 250520-A-UV759-9039
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111008842
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW25 Memorial Ceremony, by SPC Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Paratrooper
    Memorial Ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division
    aaw25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download