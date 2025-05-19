Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All American Week: Combatives Tournament

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the All American Week Combatives Tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. Fighters showcased their physical abilities, skills, and strength to best their opponents. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963329
    VIRIN: 250520-A-JA130-6008
    Filename: DOD_111008611
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    aaw25, atw, combatives, skills

