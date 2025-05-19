Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the All American Week Combatives Tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. Fighters showcased their physical abilities, skills, and strength to best their opponents. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|05.20.2025
|05.20.2025 15:55
|B-Roll
|963329
|250520-A-JA130-6008
|DOD_111008611
|00:01:32
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
This work, All American Week: Combatives Tournament, by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
