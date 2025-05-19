video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963329" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the All American Week Combatives Tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. Fighters showcased their physical abilities, skills, and strength to best their opponents. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)