Mountain Peak 25-01 is a large-scale combat operations exercise involving more than 3,000 Soldiers at Fort Drum, New York, taking place May 9–18, 2025. The exercise provides 2nd Brigade Combat Team Soldiers with realistic, home-station training in large-scale combat operations as they prepare for an upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963326
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-JH229-9625
|Filename:
|DOD_111008564
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Peak 25-01, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.