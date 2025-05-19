Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Peak 25-01

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Mountain Peak 25-01 is a large-scale combat operations exercise involving more than 3,000 Soldiers at Fort Drum, New York, taking place May 9–18, 2025. The exercise provides 2nd Brigade Combat Team Soldiers with realistic, home-station training in large-scale combat operations as they prepare for an upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Fort Drum
    2nd Briagde Combat Team
    large scale combat operations
    MountainPeak2501

