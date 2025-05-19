3-319 Gun Devils conduct Operation Copper Drop with Marines assigned to HMH-464

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 319 Field Artillery Regiment “Gun Devils”, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to hook an M777 towed 155mm howitzer to a CH-53E Super Stallion flown by Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 during Operation “Copper Drop” on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2025. Paratroopers train alongside U.S. Marines to build cohesion between branches and increase lethality. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)