    3-319 Gun Devils conduct Operation Copper Drop with Marines assigned to HMH-464

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 319 Field Artillery Regiment “Gun Devils”, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to hook an M777 towed 155mm howitzer to a CH-53E Super Stallion flown by Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 during Operation “Copper Drop” on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2025. Paratroopers train alongside U.S. Marines to build cohesion between branches and increase lethality. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963294
    VIRIN: 250507-A-QX649-1002
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111007998
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-319 Gun Devils conduct Operation Copper Drop with Marines assigned to HMH-464, by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd ABN Div
    air assault
    artillery
    M777 155mm howitzer
    AATW
    CH-53E Super Stallion

