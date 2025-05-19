Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 319 Field Artillery Regiment “Gun Devils”, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to hook an M777 towed 155mm howitzer to a CH-53E Super Stallion flown by Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 during Operation “Copper Drop” on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2025. Paratroopers train alongside U.S. Marines to build cohesion between branches and increase lethality. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963294
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-QX649-1002
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111007998
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-319 Gun Devils conduct Operation Copper Drop with Marines assigned to HMH-464, by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.