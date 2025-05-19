Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SR25-FORCE ON FORCE [Sparrow Landing Zone]

    NORWAY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, along with Norwegian, Hungarian, and British 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment soldiers, unload out of military aircraft during a force-on-force combat training exercise for Swift Response 25 during DEFENDER 25 in Norway, May 15, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 13:18
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SR25-FORCE ON FORCE [Sparrow Landing Zone], by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    swiftresponse
    SR25

