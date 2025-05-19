Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, along with Norwegian, Hungarian, and British 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment soldiers, perform military tactics during a force-on-force combat training exercise for Swift Response 25 during DEFENDER 25 in Norway, May 15, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963257
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-BD504-2850
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_111007209
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SR25-FORCE ON FORCE [Vertical footage], by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
