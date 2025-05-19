Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers start Combatives | AAW25

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the combatives tournament during All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week is an annual event celebrating the legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division. Veterans travel from across the globe to take part in commemorations and ceremonies while Paratroopers go head-to-head in competitions that highlight their physical abilities and Soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aiden O'marra)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963249
    VIRIN: 250519-A-AJ888-7247
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111006977
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

