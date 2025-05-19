Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the combatives tournament during All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week is an annual event celebrating the legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division. Veterans travel from across the globe to take part in commemorations and ceremonies while Paratroopers go head-to-head in competitions that highlight their physical abilities and Soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aiden O'marra)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963249
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-AJ888-7247
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111006977
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Paratroopers start Combatives | AAW25, by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
