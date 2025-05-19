Paratroopers start Combatives | AAW25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the combatives tournament during All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week is an annual event celebrating the legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division. Veterans travel from across the globe to take part in commemorations and ceremonies while Paratroopers go head-to-head in competitions that highlight their physical abilities and Soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aiden O'marra)