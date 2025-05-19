Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 fireworks display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Fireworks light the sky behind an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The two-day festival allows the public to learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance and strengthens community bonds. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963193
    VIRIN: 250518-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006089
    Length: 00:21:58
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 fireworks display, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download