    2-15 FA Soldiers Sharpen Combat Readiness During Table XVIII Artillery Qualification-B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), fire M19 A3 Howitzers during the live-fire portion of the battery’s Table XVIII qualification on Fort Drum, New York, May 18, 2025. Table XVIII enhances the battery’s readiness by ensuring Soldiers can accurately deliver fire support in diverse combat scenarios while improving coordination, precision, and rapid response capabilities in real-world operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    live- fire
    U.S. Army
    artillery
    2-15 FA
    MountainPeak2501

