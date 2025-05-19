2-15 FA Soldiers Sharpen Combat Readiness During Table XVIII Artillery Qualification-Reel

Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), fire M19 A3 Howitzers during the live-fire portion of the battery’s Table XVIII qualification on Fort Drum, New York, May 18, 2025. Table XVIII enhances the battery’s readiness by ensuring Soldiers can accurately deliver fire support in diverse combat scenarios while improving coordination, precision, and rapid response capabilities in real-world operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|05.19.2025
|05.19.2025 16:50
|B-Roll
|963178
|250519-A-HO064-9635
|DOD_111005739
|00:00:24
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
