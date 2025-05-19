Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAW25: Tug Of War

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Noe Cork 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the tug-of-war tournament, part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the title of best Battalion in Division. These events highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthen camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noe Cork)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963176
    VIRIN: 250519-A-UV759-1393
    Filename: DOD_111005695
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW25: Tug Of War, by SPC Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    All the way
    82nd Airborne Division
    aaw25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download