10th Mountain Division Executes Table XVIII Artillery Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) execute their Table XVIII Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, May 18, 2025. Table XVIII is the final certification for artillery units to be considered mission and deployment-ready. 10th Mountain Soldiers started their Table XVIII the day after completing the Mountain Peak 25-01 in preparation for their upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training

Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this Summer. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Olvera)