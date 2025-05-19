10th Mountain Division Executes Table XVIII Artillery Qualification

Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) execute their Table XVIII Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, May 18, 2025. Table XVIII is the final certification for artillery units to be considered mission and deployment-ready. 10th Mountain Soldiers started their Table XVIII the day after completing the Mountain Peak 25-01 in preparation for their upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training
Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this Summer. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Olvera)
