    10th Mountain Division Executes Table XVIII Artillery Qualification

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) execute their Table XVIII Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, May 18, 2025. Table XVIII is the final certification for artillery units to be considered mission and deployment-ready. 10th Mountain Soldiers started their Table XVIII the day after completing the Mountain Peak 25-01 in preparation for their upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training
    Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this Summer. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963162
    VIRIN: 250518-A-HA106-5203
    Filename: DOD_111005533
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, Artillery, Table XVIII, DIVARTY, MountainPeak2501

