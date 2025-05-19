Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preakness Stakes 2025

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado 

    Service members from across the armed forces support the 150th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Md., May 17, 2025. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:19
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Preakness Stakes 2025, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Marine Corps Color Guard
    NSA Joint Service Color Guard
    Preakness Stakes
    Preakness 150
    USNA Glee Club

