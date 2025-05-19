Service members from across the armed forces support the 150th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Md., May 17, 2025. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963153
|VIRIN:
|250517-N-LM581-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111005491
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preakness Stakes 2025, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.