    AAW25 Division Run

    FAYETEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Segarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, participate in the All American Week Division Run, May 19, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The annual All American Week Division Run is a show of force, demonstrating the power and might of the lethal 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Segarra)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963104
    VIRIN: 250519-A-FH915-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005015
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FAYETEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW25 Division Run, by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    paratroopers
    Black Hawk
    Airborne
    Division Run
    aaw25

