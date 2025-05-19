AAW25 Division Run

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, participate in the All American Week Division Run, May 19, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The annual All American Week Division Run is a show of force, demonstrating the power and might of the lethal 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Segarra)
