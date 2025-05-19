Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17,000 Paratroopers mass for All-American Week!

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    17,000 Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division mass to the Division Run start point as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week Division Run is a show of force, demonstrating the power and might of the lethal 82nd Airborne Division. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
