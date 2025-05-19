17,000 Paratroopers mass for All-American Week!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



17,000 Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division mass to the Division Run start point as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week Division Run is a show of force, demonstrating the power and might of the lethal 82nd Airborne Division. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)