Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Interview - Senior Enlisted Roundtable

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad and Senior Airman Dominique Ingram

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Polk, senior enlisted advisor of Overseas Store Operations Defense Commissary Agency, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command chief, reflect on their service, philosophies and careers during a senior enlisted roundtable hosted by Senior Airman Dom Ingram, American Forces Network Europe broadcaster, May 19, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963027
    VIRIN: 250519-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_111003816
    Length: 00:12:27
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Interview - Senior Enlisted Roundtable, by SrA Christian Conrad and SrA Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Day
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Defense Commissary Agency (DECA)
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Senior Enlisted Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download