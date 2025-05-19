Radio Interview - Senior Enlisted Roundtable

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963027" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Polk, senior enlisted advisor of Overseas Store Operations Defense Commissary Agency, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command chief, reflect on their service, philosophies and careers during a senior enlisted roundtable hosted by Senior Airman Dom Ingram, American Forces Network Europe broadcaster, May 19, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)