UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival (B-roll)

U.S. Air Force UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron do a capability exercise during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)