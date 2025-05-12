Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival (B-roll)

    JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron do a capability exercise during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 02:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962989
    VIRIN: 250518-F-ZV099-3591
    Filename: DOD_111003509
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival (B-roll), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    allies
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

