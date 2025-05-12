U.S. Air Force UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron do a capability exercise during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
This work, UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival (B-roll), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
