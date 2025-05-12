F-16 Fighting Falcons at Yokota during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team on the flight line during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17-18, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)