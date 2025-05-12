Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons at Yokota during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 25

    JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team on the flight line during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17-18, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962949
    VIRIN: 250518-F-ZV099-8776
    Filename: DOD_111003355
    Length: 00:17:02
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons at Yokota during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 25, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAFVipterDDemo
    Timelapse F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team
    Aerial Demonstration Team: Yokota Air Base

