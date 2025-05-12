Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Day 5k Run/Walk B Roll

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    201st TPASE

    Current military service members, veterans, government officials and civilians participate in the 63rd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce and Staff Sgt. Miguel Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962852
    VIRIN: 250517-A-JP927-1500
    Filename: DOD_111001680
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Armed Forces Day 5k Run/Walk B Roll, by SSG Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armed Forces Day Celebration
    Torrance Armed Forces Day
    Armed Forces Day 5K
    armed forces day 2025

