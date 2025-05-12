Armed Forces Day 5k Run/Walk B Roll

Current military service members, veterans, government officials and civilians participate in the 63rd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce and Staff Sgt. Miguel Gutierrez)
|05.17.2025
|05.17.2025 16:12
|B-Roll
|962852
|250517-A-JP927-1500
|DOD_111001680
|00:02:57
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
