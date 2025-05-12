Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard: Precision with Purpose

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Jeanfreau, 633d Air Base Wing Honor Guard head trainer, speaks about the honor guard at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The training prepares members to perform funerals, retirements, change of command ceremonies, parades, and other official events following military standards and protocol. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962779
    VIRIN: 250516-F-VR928-7002
    Filename: DOD_111000107
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Honor Guard
    Color Guard
    training
    JBLE

