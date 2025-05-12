JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Jeanfreau, 633d Air Base Wing Honor Guard head trainer, speaks about the honor guard at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The training prepares members to perform funerals, retirements, change of command ceremonies, parades, and other official events following military standards and protocol. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962779
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-VR928-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_111000107
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard: Precision with Purpose, by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
