Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA Police Week Rifle Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. military members from the Joint Base San Antonio community take part in a rifle competition during Police Week at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, May 15, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962776
    VIRIN: 250516-F-RD023-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999997
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Police Week Rifle Competition, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    police week
    Joint Base San Antonio
    community partnership
    Peace Officers
    law enfocement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download