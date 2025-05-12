U.S. military members from the Joint Base San Antonio community take part in a rifle competition during Police Week at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, May 15, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962776
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110999997
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA Police Week Rifle Competition, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
