DLA Director's Global Town Hall - May 14, 2025

See LTG Mark Simerly, DLA Director; Mr. Brad Bunn, DLA Vice Director; and CCM Alvin Dyer, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, discuss how DLA is actively shaping its future and engaging with constant change while also maintaining mission focus and core values. They also congratulate several DLA team members on recent awards and answer questions submitted by the workforce.