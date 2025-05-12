Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Tinker State of the Base

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Tinker Air Force Base hosted its annual 2025 Tinker State of the Base event on May 12 at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City, Oklahoma, discussing future military innovations and community partnerships. The event provided community stakeholders with the latest updates and opportunities to ask questions directly to Tinker senior leaders.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:35
    Length: 01:35:45
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

