Tinker Air Force Base hosted its annual 2025 Tinker State of the Base event on May 12 at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City, Oklahoma, discussing future military innovations and community partnerships. The event provided community stakeholders with the latest updates and opportunities to ask questions directly to Tinker senior leaders.