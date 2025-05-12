U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in live-fire ranges as part of a Tactical Small Unit Leadership Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 6, 2025. 2/6 participated in TSULC to provide small unit leaders the opportunity to enhance their knowledge, confidence and proficiency to lead Marines in combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962697
|VIRIN:
|051625-M-CV915-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110998816
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Participates in TSULC: Live-Fire Ranges, by LCpl Brian Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.