2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Participates in TSULC: Live-Fire Ranges

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in live-fire ranges as part of a Tactical Small Unit Leadership Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 6, 2025. 2/6 participated in TSULC to provide small unit leaders the opportunity to enhance their knowledge, confidence and proficiency to lead Marines in combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)