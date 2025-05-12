Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Participates in TSULC: Live-Fire Ranges

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in live-fire ranges as part of a Tactical Small Unit Leadership Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 6, 2025. 2/6 participated in TSULC to provide small unit leaders the opportunity to enhance their knowledge, confidence and proficiency to lead Marines in combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962697
    VIRIN: 051625-M-CV915-1001
    Filename: DOD_110998816
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Participates in TSULC: Live-Fire Ranges, by LCpl Brian Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live-fire
    squad
    M4
    infantryman
    NVG
    2/8

