U.S. Army Bradley’s Intiate a Simulated Firefight in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

U.S. Soldiers assigned 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, get into a simulated firefight while operating M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 16, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. As the designated opposition force, 5-7 CAV challenges participating units with a complex, realistic scenario to strengthen multinational interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
Shotlist
00;00;05;00 - 00;00;10;11 - M2A4 Bradley’s fire during simulated firefight
00;00;17;00 - 00;00;30;06 - M2A4 Bradley’s arrive to training area
00;00;30;06 - 00;00;34;07 - M2A4 Bradley’s pull security
00;00;34;07 - 00;00;44;27 - Bradley crewmember calls for fire on target
00;00;44;27 - 00;00;57;07 - M2A4 Bradley’s head to new objective
