    U.S. Army Bradley’s Intiate a Simulated Firefight in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

    CAMP REEDO, ESTONIA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, get into a simulated firefight while operating M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 16, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. As the designated opposition force, 5-7 CAV challenges participating units with a complex, realistic scenario to strengthen multinational interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Shotlist
    00;00;05;00 - 00;00;10;11 - M2A4 Bradley’s fire during simulated firefight
    00;00;17;00 - 00;00;30;06 - M2A4 Bradley’s arrive to training area
    00;00;30;06 - 00;00;34;07 - M2A4 Bradley’s pull security
    00;00;34;07 - 00;00;44;27 - Bradley crewmember calls for fire on target
    00;00;44;27 - 00;00;57;07 - M2A4 Bradley’s head to new objective

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962693
    VIRIN: 250516-A-YI872-9674
    Filename: DOD_110998786
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP REEDO, EE

