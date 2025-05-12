Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 Worksite Equipment Issue

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    05.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux issued and loaded equipment for the 59th Chemical Company at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Worksite, Netherlands, May 12-16, 2025. The Company was issued the equipment to participate in Exercise Defender 25. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    DefenderEurope

