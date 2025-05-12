U.S. Army Soldiers from the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux issued and loaded equipment for the 59th Chemical Company at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Worksite, Netherlands, May 12-16, 2025. The Company was issued the equipment to participate in Exercise Defender 25. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|962676
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110998587
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 Worksite Equipment Issue, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.