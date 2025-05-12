Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug and Cpl. Sara Medina Memorial Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a 5 km memorial run on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2025. The memorial run was hosted to honor the memories of Cpl. Sara A. Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, both assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific. Both Medina and Hug were on board a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 that crashed during a humanitarian mission after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on May 12, 2015. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)