U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a 5 km memorial run on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2025. The memorial run was hosted to honor the memories of Cpl. Sara A. Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, both assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific. Both Medina and Hug were on board a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 that crashed during a humanitarian mission after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on May 12, 2015. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 05:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962655
|VIRIN:
|250512-M-VU652-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110998299
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug and Cpl. Sara Medina Memorial Run, by Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.