    Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug and Cpl. Sara Medina Memorial Run

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a 5 km memorial run on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2025. The memorial run was hosted to honor the memories of Cpl. Sara A. Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, both assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific. Both Medina and Hug were on board a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 that crashed during a humanitarian mission after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on May 12, 2015. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 05:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962655
    VIRIN: 250512-M-VU652-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110998299
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug and Cpl. Sara Medina Memorial Run, by Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Sahayogi Haat, Nepal, Humanitarian Aid, Marines, History, Legacy, COMMSTRAT

