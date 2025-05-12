505848-U
Meet Trevor J. Farrow, Sr. He is a Customer Specialist for the DLA Troop Support Subsistence Team. Trevor is dedicated to his profession of supplying the U.S. military with the best produce possible. He travels across three States to support military dining facilities and to make sure the Warfighter has delicious chow. Since Trevor is a veteran this is more than a job, it's personal, and his mission is always to bring servicemembers the freshest produce possible. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 20:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962609
|VIRIN:
|250515-D-LU733-6214
|PIN:
|505848
|Filename:
|DOD_110997666
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of DLA: Trevor J. Farrow, Sr., Customer Specialist Produce, DLA Troop Support, long version (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.