    Faces of DLA: Trevor J. Farrow, Sr., Customer Specialist Produce, DLA Troop Support, (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Trevor J. Farrow, Sr. He is a Customer Specialist for the DLA Troop Support Subsistence Team. Trevor is dedicated to his profession of supplying the U.S. military with the best produce possible. He travels across three States to support military dining facilities and to make sure the Warfighter has delicious chow. Since Trevor is a veteran this is more than a job, it's personal, and his mission is always to bring servicemembers the freshest produce possible. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Trevor J. Farrow, Sr., Customer Specialist Produce, DLA Troop Support, (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

