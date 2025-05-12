Faces of DLA: Trevor J. Farrow, Sr., Customer Specialist Produce, DLA Troop Support, (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Trevor J. Farrow, Sr. He is a Customer Specialist for the DLA Troop Support Subsistence Team. Trevor is dedicated to his profession of supplying the U.S. military with the best produce possible. He travels across three States to support military dining facilities and to make sure the Warfighter has delicious chow. Since Trevor is a veteran this is more than a job, it's personal, and his mission is always to bring servicemembers the freshest produce possible. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil