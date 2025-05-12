Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal secure explosives during a munitions response exercise at Range 112, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 14, 2025. Explosive Ordnance Disposal supports the Marine Air Ground Task Force by detecting, identifying, and neutralizing hazardous explosives to protect operations, personnel, and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962595
    VIRIN: 250514-M-AN711-1001
    Filename: DOD_110997489
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set off unexploded ordnance, by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews, Lethality, Explosive, EODATC, Disposal, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download